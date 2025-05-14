Kochi, May 14 (PTI) The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India's leading shipbuilding and ship repair organisation, achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday with the steel-cutting ceremony for the second hybrid Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for the North Star Shipping (Aberdeen) Limited, UK.

The ceremony was officiated by James Bradford, chief technology officer at North Star Shipping, who initiated the cutting of the first steel plate, an official release here said.

Senior CSL officials, including Jose V J (director, finance), Harikrishnan S (executive director-shipbuilding) and the representatives from the classification society DNV were present on the occasion.

DNV, according to the website, is the world's leading classification society and a recognised advisor for the maritime industry.

Aberdeen-based North Star Shipping Ltd is a pioneer in the offshore wind industry, committed to developing sustainable energy solutions in response to the global movement towards a more environmentally friendly future.

The 86 m hybrid-electric SOV is designed by VARD AS, Norway. The VARD 4 19 SOV is the second of the two SOVs being constructed by CSL for North Star.

Once commissioned, the vessel is expected to revolutionise service, maintenance, and operating tasks, as it has been designed especially to satisfy the demanding requirements of the offshore wind sector.

This cutting-edge walk-to-work vessel shall accommodate a total of 80 persons including specialists and crew, in charge of wind turbine maintenance and operate as a warehouse and logistics centre.

CSL demonstrates its commitment to global collaboration through this project, further establishing India as capable of building cutting-edge next-generation ships on the global shipbuilding map, the release said.

CSL's dedication to excellence, coupled with the international collaboration embodied in this project, reinforces its reputation as a global player in shipbuilding, it added.

