Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Cochin Shipyard Limited observed the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26-November 1. Its theme was "Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity".

As per a press release by the Cochin Shipyard, the celebrations were inaugurated by Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director who administered the Integrity Pledge.

Various functions and activities were organised during the week to spread the message of adopting integrity in daily life.

"Competitions were held on the theme for the employees and their family members to spread awareness on the need to be a vigil at all times. Wide publicity was given to the complaint mechanism available under 'PIDPI' resolution," they stated.

Training sessions were also conducted on the Preventive Vigilance for the junior and senior managers.

The valedictory function for the Vigilance Awareness Week was held on November 1, where S Uma Venkatesan, IRS, Chief Vigilance Officer, Cochin Shipyard Limited distributed prizes to the winners of the various competitions. (ANI)

