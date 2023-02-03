Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Cold conditions abated in most cities of Rajasthan on Friday with an increase in day and night temperatures.

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and other cities recorded night temperatures of around 10 degrees Celsius while most places recorded day temperatures ranging from 22.5 degrees to 29.9 degrees, a Met office spokesperson added.

The night temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was at 26.1 degrees.

People got relief from the cold in many places, including Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur. Churu, Fatehpur and Karauli, however, continued to feel the effects of the cold.

The minimum temperature in Churu was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees in Karauli, 3 degrees in Fatehpur and 5.5 degrees in Baran, the spokesperson said.

He also predicted clear skies and the possibility of a further increase in temperatures in the next few days.

