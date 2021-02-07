Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (PTI) After a slight rise in minimum temperature in many parts of Odisha on Sunday, the cold wave condition is likely to return in at least six districts in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

G Udaygiri and Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celsius and 8.5 degrees Celsius respectively, followed by Kirei in Sundergarh (9 degrees Celsius).

All other stations reported a minimum temperature above 10 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded minimum temperature of 14.8 and 17.4 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The IMD said in its bulletin that the minimum temperature observed a marked rise at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha with no large change elsewhere.

While the highest maximum temperature, 33.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Bhubaneswar, the lowest minimum temperature, 8.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha, it said.

"Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh during next 24 hours," the IMD said in its warning.

On the possible impact, it said that cold is tolerable but may cause a mild health concern for infants and elderly people.

The IMD also suggested that people stay indoors during the night and early morning in view of the cold conditions, and make arrangements to keep livestock in shaded or indoor areas.

The Special Relief Commissioner's office in a letter to district collectors asked them to take steps to deal with the cold wave situation.

