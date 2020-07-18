Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): A first-year college student was stabbed to death by a man at her residence in MR Garden here after she allegedly turned down his proposal, police said on Saturday. Her father too was injured when he tried to intervene.

The crime was committed late on Friday night, police said. The girl -- Aishwarya -- succumbed to her injuries on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at a district hospital, where she and her father were rushed to after the incident. The father of the victim is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among others against the man identified as Rathesh by Perur police and investigation has been taken up.

According to the police, the two study in the same college and had fallen in love a few months ago. On finding out about the friendship, the parents of the girl convinced her to break up with him.

Rathesh had on Friday night come to the girl's residence to convince her. However, after she refused to accept his proposal, he stabbed her several times in the stomach. (ANI)

