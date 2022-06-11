Beldanga (WB), Jun 11 (PTI) A college student was arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district allegedly for a social media post that supported the inflammatory comment made by now-suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed, police said on Saturday.

The woman, a first-year undergraduate student, allegedly made the social media post on Friday evening, they said.

Demanding her arrest, violent protests broke out in the Beldanga area, where she lives, with the agitators attacking her house, a police officer said.

The protesters also attacked the Beldanga police station, and started hurling stones at police personnel, he said.

Police had to use tear gas to disperse the mob, he added.

"After we received a written complaint from them, we arrested her. Necessary investigations are underway," the police officer told PTI.

Police said they are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the violence.

Searches are on to nab those behind the attacks, the officer said.

The girl was produced before the court on Saturday, which sent her to five days in judicial custody.

Following the violence, internet services were suspended in Beldanga 1 block, covering Beldanga police station area, and Beldanga 2 block, covering Rejinagar and Shaktipur police station areas, till 6 am on June 14.

