Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): Young entrepreneur Asma Bhat is putting in efforts to preserve the cultural and traditional foods of Kashmir.

The first-year Bachelor of Arts student of Amar Singh College Srinagar has taken an inititive to preserve the culture of preparing traditional foods including traditional cakes known as Rote, Pickle, Corn Bread, (Makki Ki Roti) Salted Tea popularly famous as Noon Chai, sweet pumpkin made by milk with dry fruits, Kehwa (Traditional sweet hot drink) and traditional cuisine Wazwan.

Previously, people used to make all these foods easily at their homes and everyone was capable of making these food items. Now the situation is different with change in lifestyles and due to large scale due to modernization and western culture, said Asma.

"No doubt the traditional cuisine Wazwan is still famous but the rest of the other traditional food items are losing their popularity day by day. That's why I'm trying hard to revive all the food products that represent Kashmiri culture and traditions. So that in future our traditional foods that belong to our culture also will be alive and the younger generation should know the importance of our rich past enjoying the unique taste" said Asma.

The young entreprenuer has also created a social media handle through which she takes online orders.(ANI)

