Tamil Nadu, November 28: A shocking incident has come to the light from Vijaya Nagar where a 21-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by the four inmates of a de-addiction centre in Red Hills on Friday. The deceased was undergoing treatment at the facility. Police have apprehended all accused, including two minors in the connection with the crime.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the deceased was identified as M Vamsi, a native of Andhra Pradesh was undergoing treatment at the facility. The arrested accused were identified as D Benin, 22, and I Yasin Sherif, 36, were sent to jail, while two juveniles, both aged 17, were sent to the correctional facility. As per the reports, the victim had told the staff about the behaviour of the the four. Uttar Pradesh Jail Violence: 27 Inmates Booked for Violence in Fatehgarh Central Jail.

The four accused had told the victim to come to the second floor of the facility. When the victim reached the second floor, the four accused covered his face and dragged him to the bathroom where they killed him. The four accused then came out of the bathroom, screaming that they had killed Vamsi and locked themselves in a room on the second floor. After high-voltage drama police arrested the accused. The body was sent for autopsy.

