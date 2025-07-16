Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday transferred to the CBI the investigation into the alleged assault of a colonel by Punjab Police personnel over a parking dispute in March.

The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 when Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were having food at a roadside dhaba (eatery) in Patiala.

The court's directive came two days after the high court reprimanded Chandigarh Police over its probe into the matter.

The petitioner in its fresh plea sought an independent probe preferably by the CBI, said his lawyer Deepinder Singh Virk.

After the hearing in the matter on Wednesday, Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj transferred the case to the CBI, Virk added.

On April 3, the high court marked the probe into the assault case to Chandigarh Police and directed it to complete the investigation within four months.

The petitioner submitted that Chandigarh Police "failed" to conduct a free and fair investigation in the case.

The investigation was being conducted by a special investigation team, led by Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Manjeet Sheoran.

"The investigation of the instant case was transferred to the Chandigarh Police on 03.04.2025, and it is being stated with utmost disappointment that even despite lapse of more than three-and-a-half months of the registration of the FIR and lapse of three months since the investigation has been handed over to Chandigarh Police, neither a single accused has been arrested so far, nor any accused has been associated with the investigation," the petition said.

It continued, "Moreover, the contention of the petitioner regarding any conscious effort on the part of the investigating agency can be cemented from the fact that no non bailable warrant, no PO (proclaimed offender) proceeding or any other legal proceeding which would be indicative of some conscious and sincere effort, has been initiated on the part of the concerned Investigating agency."

Speaking to the media, Bath's wife Jasvinder Kaur Bath said she was happy over the court direction for giving the probe to the CBI.

"I have been fighting for justice for 120 days. I am exhausted but I will not give up until they (accused Punjab police personnel) get punishment," Kaur said.

The petitioner alleged "reticence and reluctance" to impartially probe the case.

"The investigation of the instant FIR be entrusted to some senior police officer from Chandigarh Police other than the present Investigating Officer, inasmuch as he has so far shown enough reticence and reluctance to impartially and fairly investigate the matter at hand, thereby resulting into failure of discharge of his duty as an Investigating officer; and the Investigation of the instant FIR be monitored so that justice can be rendered in the instant case," the plea added.

When the bail application of one of the accused Ronnie Singh came up for hearing, the petitioner said, the court asked the investigating officer of Chandigarh Police whether they would arrest him if his anticipatory plea was dismissed.

"To which the answer was in affirmative but as worrisome and disappointing as it can be, no such arrest has been made till date," said the plea.

Colonel Bath has accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son over the parking dispute and sought transfer of the probe to an independent agency, preferably the CBI.

He alleged four inspector-rank officers of Punjab Police and their armed subordinates attacked him and his son without provocation, snatched his ID card and cell phone, and threatened him with a "fake encounter" -- all in public view and under CCTV camera coverage.

Before the probe was handed over to Chandigarh Police, Bath alleged that a fair investigation was impossible under Punjab Police.

