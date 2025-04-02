Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) Opposition BJD MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy on Wednesday alleged that the colour of a statue of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik has been changed in Cuttack.

The issue was raised during Zero Hour in the assembly by Tripathy, who claimed that the colour of Patnaik's statue located near Mangala Mandir Chhak was changed from green to golden yellow.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update.

“The government needs to reply who changed it and why,” the lawmaker said.

Tripathy said the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), too, has no knowledge regarding the matter.

Also Read | Resham Kaur Dies: Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans' Wife Passes Away at 62 Following Prolonged Illness.

In March, unidentified miscreants had reportedly vandalised a statue of Patnaik at Umar village in Mahanga area of Cuttack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)