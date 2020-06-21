Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Combined Bachelor of Education Entrance Examination in the state has been rescheduled to July 29, 2020, by the state government, in view of the COVID-19.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 8, 2020, after which it was first postponed to April 22, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 393 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Today; Tally Reaches 14,930: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

Around 1,10,000 applicants have requested for a change in their preferred centre.

In view of prevention from COVID-19, the government is considering increasing the number of centres for the examination. (ANI)

Also Read | UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exams to be Held on July 29 Under COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, Says Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)