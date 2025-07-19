Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Lashing out at Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Kundan Krishan's statement made on rising crimes committed by the farming community, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that the statement was "pointless", further stating that speaking this way about the providers of food was wrong.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan stated that instead of putting the blame on farmers, the administration must take responsibility and fulfil their duties rather than washing their hands clean.

"Such statements are pointless. This kind of comment seems like an attempt to sweep things under the rug. Speaking like this about the providers of food (farmers) is wrong. The administration must take responsibility and fulfil its duties. You can't wash your hands clean by simply saying, Farmers are committing crimes, If crime is happening, that's worrying. It demands your attention and accountability," Paswan told ANI.

Paswan said that even if a single incident of crime happens it was the responsibility of the state government.

"When the Prime Minister is bringing gifts, his priorities are different. He is working with the vision of making Bihar a developed state. As far as law and order is concerned, everyone knows that it is a state government matter ... In such a case, it is not fair to say that the Prime Minister is not concerned. Given the way criminal incidents have increased in recent times, the way a murder took place by entering Paras Hospital, it cannot be justified. The reality is that if even a single incident happens, the administration will have to take responsibility. The state government will have to ensure that a sense of security is instilled in the people of Bihar," he said.

This comes after ADG Kundan Krishnan, in a statement, said that murder cases in Bihar increased typically during the months of April, May and June, as many farmers were not engaged in agricultural work.

Paswan also spoke on the arrest of Chhattisgarh former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, and stated that investigation was the "need of the hour", further stating that if no wrong deeds had been committed, there was nothing to worry about.

"This is a matter for investigation--if something is wrong, it will come to light. And if they believe they have done nothing wrong, then there is no cause for concern. But I assert that if such action has been taken, there must be some information to back it," Paswan said.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Chaitanya Baghel , in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state, officials confirmed. (ANI)

