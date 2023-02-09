Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday took possession of a commercial building, allegedly constructed by a BJP leader on state land at Srigufwara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The building was seized as part of the eviction drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to retrieve state land from encroachers, officials said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Village Head Killed in Gopalganj, CSP Owner Shot at in Sitamarhi.

The building, which has 20 shops, was first seized by Revenue Department as it was found that it was constructed on state land, they said.

It was later handed over to the rural development department for public use, officals said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Minor Girl Gang-Raped by Five Youths After Giving Her Sedatives at Birthday Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)