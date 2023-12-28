Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said his administration is committed to creating an environment that provides equal opportunities and protects the rights of divyangjan or persons with disabilities.

He said the reservation for divyangjan has increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent in the government sector and a legal framework will be prepared to ensure employment opportunities for them in the private sector.

Sinha was speaking after inaugurating a two-day ‘purple festival', a celebration of inclusion and diversity, here along with Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar who joined virtually.

After Goa, Jammu and Kashmir is the second place in the country to host the festival aimed at showcasing a kaleidoscope of abilities hidden inside disabilities and celebrating the resilience of divyangjan, an official said.

The festival is also a call for action to the people and exhorts the society to take proactive steps in creating a more inclusive environment, the official said.

In the last financial year, the Lt Governor said, 384 divyangjan were provided government jobs.

“Reservation has increased from 3 to 4 per cent. The posts, whether under Public Service Commission or Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board will be filled within six months. We will prepare a legal framework to ensure employment opportunities for divyangjan in the private sector,” he said.

Sinha said there is a need for all the stakeholders, society, and NGOs to adopt a multi-dimensional approach and collaborative efforts to enable persons with disabilities to realise their full individual potential.

“Private companies and individual innovators have made impressive strides in new technology in the last few years. I urge them to develop user-friendly instruments for divyangjan which will help in their rehabilitation process and empowerment,” the Lt Governor said.

Around 5,000 people are participating in the unique event which will be a milestone in the journey of empowerment of divyangjan in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“It will inspire every citizen to work unitedly for empowerment and rehabilitation of divyangjan and to build an inclusive society,” the Lt Governor said.

The two-day event will witness the distribution of assistive devices, sports competitions in various disciplines, cultural events, a fashion show, a talent hunt and an exhibition.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor inaugurated a temporary composite regional centre (CRC) for skill development, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

“Several steps have been taken in J&K post August 2019 to ensure empowerment and comprehensive rights of divyangjan. District level committees have been formed and grievance redressal officer and nodal education officer been appointed in all 20 districts,” Sinha said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a significant change in the attitude of society towards divyangjan and paved the way for their empowerment for quality and independent living.

“Divyangjan are equal partners in the economic growth of J&K. The administration will ensure divyangjan leads a life of dignity and self-respect,” Sinha said.

The CRC Samba–Jammu, an initiative by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is poised to become a beacon of hope and progress for persons with disabilities in the region, Union Joint Secretary, Department of empowerment of persons with disabilities, Rajeev Sharma said.

He said the centre aims to provide comprehensive support, skill development, and rehabilitation services to empower individuals with disabilities and facilitate their integration into mainstream society.

