Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, December 28: The Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train service will be inaugurated on December 30, a South Central Railway official said here on Thursday. In a release, SCR said the train will be flagged off through video conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve will be present at the event at Jalna.

The train will run on all days of the week except Wednesday and will halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar before reaching Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). NaMo Bharat Inaugurated: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System at Sahibabad’s RapidX Station, Calls It a Historic Moment (Watch Video).

The train will leave Jalna at 5:05am and reach CSMT at 11:55am, while the return leg will see the train departing from CSMT at 1:10pm and arriving in Jalna at 8:30pm, as per the release.

