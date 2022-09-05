Mohali (Pb), Sep 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is committed to providing a conducive environment to youngsters for utilising their innovative ideas to give a push to the state's socio-economic growth.

He said Punjab's youngsters are full of new and innovative ideas that can be very helpful for the state's growth and prosperity.

These ideas need to be channelised into a positive direction so that Punjab emerges as a front-running state in the country, Mann said after inaugurating the IMPunjab (Innovation Mission) Accelerator initiative to promote starups here.

"My target is to ensure that youngsters are not branded as aimless but are transformed into a formidable asset for the state," the Aam Aadmi Partry (AAP) leader said, according to an official release.

Punjabis are blessed with the qualities of entrepreneurship and leadership, he said, adding that due to these traits, they have carved a niche for themselves across the globe.

Punjabi entrepreneurs have built huge empires from humble ideas and proved their mettle in every arena, the chief minister said.

Within the country too, major startups have been founded by Punjabi entrepreneurs, he pointed out.

"The state government is duty bound to provide support to our youngsters to help them build their startups," Mann said.

He said initiatives such as IMPunjab Accelerator will help create jobs, bring investments, ensure economic development and bring a positive social change in the state.

Mann said his government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that youngsters get the required platform and support.

For the first time, a single-window system for various departments has been created to facilitate prospective investors, he noted.

Prior to this, the departments were "dens of corruption" but now, they have been transformed as actual facilitation centres for industrialists, the chief minister said.

On the occasion, IMPunjab Chairman Pramod Bhasin said the mission with its networks, both physical and virtual accelerators, is bringing world-class mentors and global investors to provide all the support to startups.

