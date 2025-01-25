Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Renowned gastroenterologist and Chairman of AIG Hospitals D Nageshwar Reddy, who has been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan, said on Saturday that he feels humbled and honoured to receive the nation's second highest civilian award.

The AIG Hospitals said Reddy is the first medical doctor in the country to be bestowed with all three Padma Awards—Padma Shri in 2002, Padma Bhushan in 2016, and Padma Vibhushan in 2025.

Reddy said the recognition to him truly belongs to all his patients, his entire team at AIG Hospitals, and the countless healthcare workers who "inspire him every day".

"This is not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of the spirit of Indian medicine and the immense potential our great nation holds in healthcare innovation," he said.

As a proud Indian and a son of Telugu soil, he remains committed to contributing to the health and well-being of people and ensuring that India continues to shine as a global leader in medical excellence, he said.

Reddy, who is known for transformative advancements in gastroenterology, has been dedicated over four decades to medical innovation, education and research.

After completing his DM (Gastroenterology) from PGIMER, Chandigarh, he chose to specialise in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy —a field that was then in its nascent stages in India.

Over the years, he made hugely significant contributions to the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders.

Reddy is the founder of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, which have grown to become one of the world's largest and most advanced centers for gastroenterology, GI Endoscopy and hepatology.

As a researcher and academician, Reddy has authored over 1,000 peer-reviewed articles and delivered keynote lectures at prestigious medical conferences around the world.

He is a recipient of numerous international awards, including the Master of the World Gastroenterology Organisation Award and the Rudolf V. Schindler Award, the highest honor in the field of gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Beyond his medical achievements, Reddy has been a strong advocate for public health and healthcare accessibility in the country.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Reddy and his team leveraged their expertise to develop protocols for the management of gastrointestinal symptoms in coronavirus patients.

