Patna, May 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated a new building of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) here, and emphasised his government's commitment to upgrading healthcare services in the state.

The building comprises two towers, 1,117 beds and is equipped with modern medical technology and patient-friendly amenities, officials said.

“This is not just a building, it is a commitment to the people of Bihar,” Kumar asserted on the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, medical facilities at both towers include intensive care units, private rooms, air ambulance and dedicated outpatient departments (OPDs) for key specialties.

The infrastructure also includes clean waiting areas, elevators and ramps to improve accessibility for patients and attendants, it said.

"Once construction work of all towers is completed, PMCH will boast a total capacity of more than 5,460 beds. The investment in the project stands at Rs 5,545 crore. The entire project will be completed by March 2027, and it will be country's biggest hospital," the statement said.

