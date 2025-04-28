Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday categorically stated that communalism or Pahalgam-like attack would not be allowed in the state and added that his government would be supportive of the Centre's action following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Denying a charge by the BJP lawmaker Vanathi Srinivasan in the Assembly on an apprehension of communal threat in the state, the Chief Minister said the law and order in Tamil Nadu was being maintained effectively.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

"So, let me make it clear that communalism cannot, I repeat, cannot enter Tamil Nadu under any circumstances. Even incidents like the terrorist attack (on tourists) in Jammu and Kashmir will not happen in the state," Stalin said.

Following the incident in Pahalgam, he had conveyed his government's intention to be supportive of the Centre's action on the terrorists, he said and added "we did not utter anything about security lapse but backed the Centre on its action against the terrorists in national interest."

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 28: Gold Prices Drop INR 1,000 to INR 98,400/10 gm Amid US-China Trade Deal Optimism.

Later, responding to Leader of the Opposition AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami's allegation on deteriorating law and order in the state, Stalin said Tamil Nadu not only witnessed a decline in crime rate but also saw the government cracking the whip on criminals and anti-social elements during the four-year rule of the DMK.

"The detentions under Goondas Act increased while the number of custodial deaths declined to three and absolutely none during 2024 in the present DMK regime. But on the other hand, the number of those detained under the Goondas Act was less and the number of persons dying in police custody was more during the previous AIADMK regime," Stalin said.

"The AIADMK talking about the law and order situation under the DMK rule is the best joke of the year. The AIADMK has no qualification to talk out the law and order situation in the DMK rule," the Chief Minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)