Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) Illegal entry and community fishing in water bodies, rivers and wetlands inside Kaziranga National Park (KNP) during the coming 'Magh Bihu' festival has been prohibited by Assam's Golaghat district administration, an official order said on Friday.

The prohibitory order will come into immediate effect and will remain in force till January 16.

The order was passed by district magistrate P Uday Praveen following a letter received from the divisional forest officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat, stating that huge number of people enter the Park for community fishing in its water bodies during Magh Bihu citing tradition.

Entering the national park illegally may lead to law and order situation and the congregation of huge number of people during community fishing may lead to traffic congestion on NH 715, the order said.

The three-day Magh Bihu celebrations begin on January 14.

Illegal entry into the park is a cognisable offence and violates sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is non--bailable, an official of the forest department said.

