New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari released the Compendium Booklet for 'Road Over Bridges' for Indian Railways on Thursday.

Th book consists of more than 200 standardised drawings, stated the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State Gen VK Singh were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said, "After this development, now road engineers can adopt these drawings without separate approvals".

Gadkari said this would further lead to hassle-free and coordinated construction work between Ministries of Road Transport and Highways and Railways. (ANI)

