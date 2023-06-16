Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): A complaint has been filed in the Kandivali police station after 'Azaan' (call to prayer) was allegedly played during morning prayers at a school in Mumbai, a senior police officer said on Friday.

"The matter will be enquired from all angles. All necessary action will be taken," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajay Kumar Bansal.

"A complaint was received in Kandivali today that 'Azaan' was played during morning prayers at a school. Police have admitted the complaint and an inquiry has begun," DCP added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

