Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced his two-day visit to Varanasi on Tuesday, where he inspected the development projects slated for inauguration and foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arriving in Varanasi around 4 pm, the Chief Minister headed straight to Banas Kashi Sankul in Karkhianv via road from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

He assessed the Amul plant built at a cost of about Rs 475 crore on thirty acres of land. After this, the Chief Minister reached the Circuit House, where he held a review meeting of the ongoing development projects in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath visited Banas Kashi Sankul amidst adverse weather conditions to inspect the plant, a release said.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate several development projects, including the Amul plant, during his upcoming visit to Varanasi in February, promising increased employment opportunities in the region.

The Chief Minister issued clear instructions to ensure thorough cleanliness and beautification of both the city and its roads.

He emphasized the imperative of maintaining pristine roads, devoid of filth and stray animals, with pothole-free surfaces and adequate lighting. He also stressed the importance of upholding safety, security, and efficient traffic management during the event.

Highlighting the significance of the Prime Minister's visit, particularly following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister underscored the need for a grand and meticulously organized programme, assigning responsibilities to all relevant departments.

During the meeting, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma provided the Chief Minister with an overview of the preparations for the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony.

Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain briefed the Chief Minister on road diversions, security arrangements, and traffic management plans for the Prime Minister's visit. Chief Minister Adityanath urged for the timely and responsible execution of these arrangements.

Yogi Adityanath issued firm directives to ensure all necessary preparations were completed promptly and with utmost quality.

To address the delay in the works of the Public Works Department, it was suggested to adopt the tender process at the time of NOC.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to visit the spot and inspect the work so that the roads and drains are built as per the standards. The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department was ordered to complete the remaining works by the first week of March.

Expressing dissatisfaction with delays in projects under the pro-poor Scheme in Sarnath, the Development Authority was directed to promptly provide designs to executing agencies and complete pending work by early March.

Ensuring road safety and public safety during construction was emphasized, with engineers instructed to strictly adhere to prescribed safety standards.

Chief Minister Adityanath stressed the importance of providing appropriate compensation to affected parties for properties acquired for project construction, as advised by local representatives.

He emphasized the removal of illegal encroachments on the Dharamshalas along the Panchkosi Parikrama Marg. He stressed that access to these facilities should be limited to saints only, with strict measures in place to prevent exploitation by individuals seeking personal gain.

The Chief Minister took a stern stance on complaints concerning the mass marriage scheme (Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana), directing strict measures against any detected irregularities, irrespective of the level of involvement.

He also instructed for the distribution of appointment letters to candidates after the Prime Minister's programme, ensuring the presence of public representatives across divisions and districts.

He asked the Jal Sansthan officer to swiftly complete sewer and drainage works in Ravindrapuri. (ANI)

