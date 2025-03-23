Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami completed three years of governance "with the blessings, love and affection of people" of the state, a statement released by the CM's office said.

"Today, his government has completed three years with the affection, love and blessings of the people of the state. With the inspiration and guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these three years have been dedicated to our efforts to include Devbhoomi Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country," said CM Dhami, according to the statement released on Sunday.

CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the people, and that the support of the people is not only a matter of joy but also a great responsibility placed upon him.

"The immense support received in the 2022 elections was not only a matter of joy for us but it was also a sense of responsibility which has been inspiring us day and night to work with full dedication to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the god-like people," the statement added.

The CM highlighted the accomplishments of the government in the last three years, such as implementing the Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-copying law, strict anti-conversion law, anti-riot law, and at the same time, by taking strict action against land jihad, love jihad, illegal madrasas and encroachment.

"We have proved our commitment to protect the original form of Devbhoomi," the CM said.

He said that while on one hand, "we have given more than 20,000 government jobs to the youth in these three years, on the other hand, we have ensured their strong participation by giving 30 per cent horizontal reservation to women. This is the reason why today, the unemployment rate in the state has decreased rapidly, which is even less than the national average."

The Chief Minister said, "Development of religious places, promotion of adventure tourism, aggressive promotion of local products, self-employment through homestay scheme, scholarship schemes, better facilities for sports and players and unprecedented work done in the field of health are writing a new chapter in the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today."

Further, CM Dhami participated in a cycle rally as part of the 'Fit India' campaign in Dehradun on Sunday.

The cycle rally commenced from CM's Camp Office Complex Gate on the occasion of the completion of three years of his government.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also did push-ups with other participants at the Athletics Ground (Ganga Complex) Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur. (ANI)

