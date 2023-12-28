Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday asserted that providing justice to unemployed and hard-working youths is his government's priority and said concrete arrangements will be made to prevent paper leaks in competitive examinations in the state.

Sharma chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's office over the issue.

In the meeting, Sharma said concrete arrangements will be made to prevent irregularities like paper leaks in the upcoming recruitment examinations. For this, before the examination, all necessary arrangements will be ensured.

The chief minister directed the district collectors to provide adequate officers and police forces for the flying squads formed to monitor examination centres.

"He said special monitoring should be done on those examination centres and coaching institutes about which information regarding suspicious activities is received from various sources. If such examination centres and coaching institutes are found suspicious, strictest legal action should be taken," a statement said.

"Providing justice to the unemployed and hardworking youth and maintaining secrecy in examinations is the priority of the state government. These decisions will help in effective investigation in copying-related cases and giving strictest punishment to the criminals," he added.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and other officers were present in the meeting.

In the run-up to the Rajasthan assembly election, the BJP had promised to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recruitment exam paper leaks and its manifesto stated that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

