Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Monday said the Congress has a failed leadership due to infighting in the party across the country including Karnataka.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian Shot Dead by Militants in Bohri Kadal of Srinagar.

"Congress does not have any issue and it is a divided house. There is a huge difference (of opinion) between Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress state president D K Shivakumar. They try to displace each other," Singh told reporters here.

Also Read | KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Singh, who arrived here on Monday night on a two-day visit to attend party events and meetings, was replying to a query on Congress party's protest against the alleged maladministration in Karnataka.

Stating that there was infighting in Congress across the country, Singh said there is leadership crisis in Chhattisgarh and in Punjab Captain Amrinder Singh has formed a separate party.

"The Congress leadership has totally failed," Singh said.

The BJP leader said the Congress leaders were not aware of the public mood yet.

Referring to the BJP's victory in the recent Sindgi assembly bypoll, Singh claimed the Congress, especially Siddaramaiah, tried to create an anti-Dalit issue, which fell flat.

Speaking about Hangal bypoll where the BJP lost, he said, the loss was marginal and overall performance in the bypolls was good.

Regarding his meeting on Tuesday, the BJP leader said it is about strengthening every booth and the strategies for the future elections.

"Everyone in BJP will have to work with a single motto and single aim that in 2023 the BJP has to come with a huge majority. That is the only target we have and we are working accordingly," Singh said.

Regarding the Congress party's charge about 'Bitcoin scam', he said the party does not have any issue, so they are talking about Bitcoin scam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)