Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) The BJP's Goa unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday said even if the Congress gets Rahul Gandhi as in-charge, the party will not be able to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the coastal state.

The BJP leader's comments come in the wake of the Congress appointing veteran leader P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly elections due next year.

“I have heard that the Congress has appointed Chidambaram as in-charge of Goa to decide the election strategy. Even if they get Rahul Gandhi as in-charge, they will not win the election,” Tanavade told PTI at the sidelines of his tour to Quepem Assembly constituency.

Tanavade has been touring various constituencies as a part of the party's campaign for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in February, 2022.

“The chief minister and I are touring the Assembly constituencies as a part of our exercise to reach out to the party cadres and people in general,” he said.

When asked if the BJP will have a pre-poll tie up with the MGP, Tanavade said “nothing is certain in politics” and added that the party is currently strengthening its base in all 40 Assembly constituencies.

