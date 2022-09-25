Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday hailed Governor Banwarilal Purohit for bringing the Aam Aadmi Party government to "constitutional senses" which he said it "either lacked or had surrendered to its masters in Delhi".

Warring alleged that the AAP government as well as its ministers and MLAs had "completely forgotten or were absolutely ignorant" that there is something called the Constitution of the country and the law of the land that has to be followed.

"Hope by now they must have realised that the governance does not run on the whims and fancies of certain people," he added.

After days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government over holding an Assembly session, Governor Purohit has given his nod to convene the House on September 27.

The governor's move came after the AAP government informed him about the issues to be taken up during the session.

Earlier, Purohit had withdrawn his order of summoning a special session of the Assembly on September 22, when the AAP government wanted to bring a confidence motion.

Warring said he had been asking from day one that what was the problem in replying to certain queries raised by the governor and furnishing information to him about the business agenda for which the session was being convened.

"While we were accused of being in league with the BJP then, now this government has given all the information to the governor that he sought," he said in a statement.

"Why such a change of heart or it was important that somebody read you the rulebook?” he added.

Warring said he hoped that the AAP government would "learn from this fiasco and huge embarrassment it has caused to itself by bringing in false prestige and ego in constitutional and legislative matters".

