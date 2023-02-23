Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday accused the Congress-led state government of discriminating against Kangra district.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said the BJP and the party-led Union government have paid special attention to the district and scheduled G-20 meetings in its Dharamsala town in April-May.

The decision to hold the G-20 meeting was taken on December 1, 2022 and Dharamsala would also host the fourth ASIAN Youth summit, he said.

In a statement issued here, he said it was a big honour for India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over the G 20 summit later this year.

The attitude of Union government has always been very positive towards Himachal Pradesh, he said.

He said Rs 98 crore has been released for Shimla and Dharamsala under the Smart City Project and they would get Rs 49 crore each for widening of roads, construction of overbridges, lifts, retaining walls and beautification.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap on Thursday set up committees for coordinating G-20 meetings headed by former Speaker Vipin Parmar with Kishan Kapoor and Indu Goswami (both MPs), Trilok Kapoor, party General secretary and six others as its members.

