Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said despite the adverse effect of COVID-19 on the state's economy, his government will ensure that the budget announcements are implemented on time.

He directed officers to regularly monitor the development on the budget announcements for their time-bound implementation.

Gehlot was addressing an event to inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of 107 development works at a cost of about Rs 85 crore in different cities and villages of Jodhpur district.

He said the development of the infrastructure related to roads, electricity, water, education, health etc. is the priority of the Congress government in the state.

Gehlot said on October 2, two campaigns -- "Prashashan Gaon ke Sang" and "Prashashan Shehar ke Sang" -- will be launched to resolve issues related to development.

He said the problems of the common man should be heard and resolved on the spot during the campaigns, adding that people should not have to run from pillar to post for small tasks.

The chief minister said the state government has decided to clean sewer lines with machines so that manual scavenging can be stopped.

The government has announced Rs 176 crore in the budget to purchase the necessary equipment and machines for the purpose.

