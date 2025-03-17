Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the Congress government is resolved to increase reservation to the backward classes in education, employment and political representation to 42 per cent from 23 per cent.

In a post on social media platform 'X', he said the population of backward classes in the state is 56.36 per cent based on the caste survey conducted in the state.

"It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers & sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an official census - has finally found deliverance," he said.

Reddy's comments came in view of the Congress government introducing two bills to provide 42 per cent quotas to the BCs in education, jobs and in rural and urban local bodies.

"We are now resolving to ensure 42 percent reservations for this Group in all walks of life - education, jobs and employment & political representation," he said.

The Congress had announced a 'BC Declaration' before the Assembly elections in 2023 promising to increase BC quota to 42 per cent from 23 per cent in local bodies to provide new political leadership positions for them, besides giving 42 per cent reservation in government civil construction and maintenance contracts.

