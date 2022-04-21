Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Ruling JMM-led coalition partners in Jharkhand have demanded disqualification of BJP's Kanke legislator Samri Lal claiming that his caste certificate has been found invalid by the state government recently.

A delegation comprising Congress and JMM leaders submitted a memorandum in this regard to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, seeking immediate cancellation of Lal's membership as a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the legislative assembly.

Samri Lal got elected from Kanke, a reserved seat for Scheduled Caste, in the 2019 assembly polls. He had defeated Congress' Suresh Baitha.

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, “a delegation of Congress and JMM recently met the Governor and submitted a memorandum. We demanded that Kanke seat be declared as vacant by cancelling the membership of Samri Lal from the Jharkhand legislative assembly with immediate effect.”

Congress candidate for Kanke seat Suresh Baitha had challenged Lal's caste certificate during nomination for 2019 assembly polls, claiming that Lal is a resident of Rajasthan and his father, who came to Ranchi in search of a job, had settled in Ranchi.

So, he cannot claim benefit in a reserved seat for scheduled caste in Jharkhand, Congress officials said.

Despite repeated attempts, Lal could not be contacted for his comment.

