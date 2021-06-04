Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Senior leader of Telangana Congress and former Member of Parliament, V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday slammed party MP Revanth Reddy and opposed his appointment as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president.

Rao said that how can a leader who has allegations of 'note for vote' and 'money laundering' against him, become the TPCC President and demanded a review meeting to held by the Congress High Command to know the opinion of senior Congress leaders in selecting the new TPCC President.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "People of Telangana are now focusing more on corruption. Recently a leader from the ruling party, Etela Rajender has been removed from his position after land grabbing allegations against him. How it be when a person who has allegations of Note for Vot' and Money Laundering against him become the TPCC President."

He said that the Congress party, despite losing in several recently held elections, has not conducted any review meeting.

"I demand the Congress High Command to call all the senior leaders to Delhi and take the opinion in select the next TPCC President," Rao said.

The Congress leader also alleged that he has been getting threatening calls for the past few days and blamed Congress leader Revanth Reddy behind these actions.

"On June 1, I received a threatening call, and earlier too I had received two threatening calls for expressing my views against making Congress MP Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President. Against earlier threat calls, I have registered police cases," Rao told ANI.

"Immediately after Revanth Reddy joined Congress, he was given the position of Working President of TPCC, despite Revanth Reddy's defeat in the Warangal election as MLA back then. 8 Congress leaders including Revanth Reddy who lost in the MLA elections have been enlisted in the names that were recommended as Parliament members," the Congress leader said.

"My name was not on the list for MP. I was quiet all the time when all the positions are being taken away. But today, I raised my voice because I have been receiving threatening calls and abusive language has been used against me in those calls," he said.

"Despite all the works that I have done, how can someone criticize me. None from the party, except for Jana Reddy, has condemned the abusive call that I have received," he added. (ANI)

