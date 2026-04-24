VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: CoinDCX, India's largest crypto exchange, is proud to announce Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, CoinDCX, has been named as part of the World Economic Forum's prestigious Young Global Leaders Class of 2026. The recognition places Sumit among an elite cohort of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and innovators shaping the future of the global economy, and marks a defining moment for India's growing influence in the Web3 and digital assets space on the world stage.

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Sumit Gupta is one of the key architects of India's digital asset ecosystem. As Co-Founder of CoinDCX, he has built India's largest crypto investment platform while helping establish trust, compliance, and credibility in the country's emerging Web3 sector.

Sumit joins a select cohort of 118 individuals under the age of 40 from 54 countries, recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to public service, innovation, and entrepreneurship. In 2018, Sumit co-founded CoinDCX alongside his IIT classmate, Neeraj Khandelwal. Just as the company was preparing to raise its first round of funding, the Reserve Bank of India imposed a banking ban on crypto businesses. Despite this early setback, Sumit remained resilient and continued building with strong conviction in the future of blockchain and crypto. The company went on to become India's first crypto unicorn.

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Today, CoinDCX serves over 20 million registered users, supports 500+ crypto assets, and recorded over ₹50,000 crore in annual trading volume in FY25, making it India's largest crypto exchange with a valuation exceeding $2.3 billion. The company has raised over $500 million from global investors including Coinbase Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and Polychain Capital.

Key Achievements

- Built a profitable company with 700+ employees and a global footprint

- First crypto platform in India to register with FIU-IND

- First Indian VDA exchange to acquire a global company through the acquisition of BitOasis

- Introduced Proof of Reserves and transparency reports to strengthen user trust

- Launched the Crypto Investors Protection Fund (CIPF) to enhance investor safety

- Supporting Indian government agencies including CBI and ED with secure digital asset custody infrastructure

- Invested in 20+ Web3 ventures, strengthening India's blockchain ecosystem

In addition to being named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (2026), Sumit has been recognised across leading platforms, including Fortune 40 Under 40, The Economic Times Web3 Entrepreneur of the Year, ET Edge India's Impactful CEO 2025 - Impactful Unicorn CEO, Forbes 30 Under 30, Indian Achievers Award - CEO of the Year (2020), and has been featured in the Hurun India Self-Made Entrepreneurs List as well as the Hurun Startup List.

Since its inception in 2004, the Forum of Young Global Leaders has identified individuals committed to improving the state of the world. As part of a three-year leadership journey, Sumit will engage in executive learning and cross-sector collaboration, contributing Indian perspectives on decentralized finance and digital identity to the World Economic Forum's broader global initiatives.

This year's class arrives at a critical juncture, as the world navigates rapid technological shifts and economic uncertainty. The YGL community serves as a vital source of energy and fresh thinking, aiming to build a more resilient and inclusive global future.

For full list of Young Global Leaders 2026 click here

For more information

Please connect

Sharjil Shaikh

Director Media relations

9920231055

sharjil.shaikh@coindcx.com

CoinDCX

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