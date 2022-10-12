Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against Congress MLA Harish Choudhary, his brother and others over an attack on Union minister Kailash Choudhary and MP Hanuman Beniwal in Rajasthan's Barmer district nearly three years ago.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Beniwal, the MP from Nagaur and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader, on October 10.

The FIR names 26 people, including Congress MLA from the Baytu constituency Harish Choudhary and his brother Manish Choudhary, besides 100-150 unidentified individuals.

Harish Choudhary refuted the charges and said the registration of the FIR was part of propaganda.

According to the FIR, Beniwal and Minister Choudhary were on their way to Baytu to attend a programme on November 12, 2019 when Manish Choudhary and around 100-150 armed assailants attacked their vehicle near Falsund with the intention to kill them. The assailants also opened fire.

"With difficulties, we saved our lives. Thereafter, we got busy with the protest against the murder of Champa Lal Gaur in the Khinvsar assembly constituency of Nagaur district...submitting a complaint today,” Beniwal said in his complaint lodged on October 10.

Earlier, Beniwal raised the matter before Parliament's Privilege Committee. Thereafter, police officials were called before the committee and directions were given to lodge a complaint.

The case was registered under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing a loss), and 336 (act endangering life).

Harish Choudhary said he did not understand on what ground the Privilege Committee of Parliament ordered lodging of a case.

