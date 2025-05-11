New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Sunday welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan and also urged the government to ensure adequate compensation to the people affected by cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Narendera Modi wisely gave the armed forces a free hand to conduct Operation Sindoor.

"I congratulate him and all ranks of the Armed forces for the efficient manner in which they conducted the whole operation including the lethal strikes on terrorist's headquarters in mainland Pakistan as well as their attacks on Pakistan's military bases, right up to Rawalpindi itself," Singh said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full scale war.

Later in the night, India accused Pakistan of breaching the understanding.

In a statement, the former Jammu and Kashmir governor said, "The India-Pakistan ceasefire which came on the verge of the conflict further escalating to a lethal level has been a great relief."

"The operation was conducted in a very matured and professional manner and achieved its objective," Singh, son of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, said in the statement.

He also urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to assess all the damage caused to the people, particularly the residents of Poonch and Rajouri, and to expeditiously provide compensation and support to those affected.

"My deep condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the conflict over the last few days," the Congress leader said.

He also welcomed President Donald Trump's statement that "the two countries have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after US mediation".

"Finally, I must thank President Trump for the initiative that he took to encourage the ceasefire," Singh said in the statement.

