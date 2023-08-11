Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Govind Singh Dotasara and Ashok Gehlot will meet at the party headquarters here on Friday to discuss the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The meeting of the political affairs committee of the Congress will be held at the PCC war room. Prior to it, a meeting of Lok Sabha observers appointed by the AICC will also be held, PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said.

He said Madhusudan Mistry, senior election observer for Rajasthan, and other co-incharges will also attend the meetings.

