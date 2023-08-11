New Delhi, August 10: Reacting to his suspension from Lok Sabh pending an investigation by the privileges committee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that 'Nirav' means to be silent and his intention was not to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi. PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers (darbari) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privilege committee and I have been suspended," Chowdhury said.

He alleged that PM Modi every day insulted Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and it is on record. "We have no objection even if PM Modi becomes the Prime Minister for hundred times," he said. ‘Nirav Means to Be Silent, Did Not Insult PM Narendra Modi’, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury After Suspension From Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspended From Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "...I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi... PM Modi did not feel that… https://t.co/lFaAMZ3yKr pic.twitter.com/COJ3wT9bJ5 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

"I am ready to face the punishment but everything is on record and citizens of the country should know that there was no attempt to insult the PM," he added. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspended From Lok Sabha Till Report of Privileges Committee Over ‘Deliberate and Repeated Misconduct’.

The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered an outrage from the treasury benches. Chowdhury further said, "Since last three days the debate is going on over no-confidence motion and today the Prime Minister addressed the Lok Sabha and tried to answer the questions raised but he overlooked the most contentious issue. I discussed with the PM that we had to force him to come at the Parliament over no confidence motion and I did not feel good over it."

Chowdhury said that he said two things and if it is misinterpreted then it is not his fault. "I gave an example as a metaphor and had no intention to insult to PM. The second thing I said is that PM starts speaking on everything." Chowdhury said that 'Nirav' was said in the context of Manipur.

