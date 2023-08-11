Amritsar, August 10: In a fit of rage, a man killed his daughter by tying her to his motorcycle and dragging her towards the railway lines where her body was found in Amritsar's Muchhal village. As per the police, the girl returned home a day after eloping with her alleged boyfriend. In a fit of rage, the father allegedly committed the crime. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dragged by Auto Driver for 200 Metres Following a Quarrel in Kohlapur, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

A CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, captured the incident, showing the man dragging his daughter tied to his bike at full speed. The police have registered a case in this matter.

