New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A delegation of Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on June 20 to bring to his notice the alleged manhandling and harassment of party MPs by the Delhi Police during their protests against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, will meet Kovind and apprise him about the unprovoked manhandling of party MPs, which it alleged was in violation of all democratic norms.

Seperate delegations of Congress leaders have already met Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and have sought action for violation of the rights of MPs and asked them to treat the same as privilege notices.

This is the Congress' fresh offensive against the Delhi Police after several party MPs and senior leaders were detained, with some even being allegedly beaten up by the personnel when Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the ED.

The Congress had put up strong protests against the ED's questioning. The police had imposed prohibitory orders in central Delhi and the Congress leaders were detained for violating the restrictions.

