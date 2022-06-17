Mumbai, June 17: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 38-year-old carpenter for allegedly breaking into a house in Nalasopara. Police officials said that the carpenter took lessons from an online video-sharing platform in order to commit the crime.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused identified as Dilshan Shaikh is a resident of Nalasopara. During questioning, he told cops that there was a dearth of carpentry work that forced him to commit the crime. Mumbai Shocker: 57-Year-Old Bandra Resident Goes Nude on Video Call With Woman, Gets Duped of Rs 2 Lakh After Being Blackmailed.

On June 5, Shaikh targeted a flat at Rashmi Residency, Vasant Nagri after learning that the family was on a vacation. However, things turned awry when Shaikh was captured on the CCTV camera of the building.

Luckily for him, he was let off as he was a familiar carpenter who visited homes in the locality in search of work. After the incident, the cops shifted their focus on Shaikh after he went missing. The police launched a search for him and traced him to his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

On June 13, the police arrested Shaikh and brought him to Achole police station. The cops managed to recover cash and jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from his possession.

