Raipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,608 with 181 more people, including a Congress MLA from Durg, testing positive on Sunday, while the death toll reached 58 as three persons succumbed in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

A total of 381 people were discharged as well, he added.

Of the new cases, 67 were from Raipur, 19 from Durg, 18 from Raigarh, 11 from Rajnandgaon, 10 from Balodabazar, nine each from Kondagaon and Bijapur, eight each from Mahasamund and Janjgir-Champa, six from Bilaspur, three each from Surguja, Koriya and Kanker, two from Korba, and one each came from Balod, Mungeli, Surajpur, Bastar and Dantewada, he said.

With a total of 3,112 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Congress MLA Devendra Yadav (29), who is also mayor of Bhilai Municipal Corporation, tweeted he had been detected with the infection.

"A 66-year-old man suffering from asthma was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on July 17. He tested positive for COVID-19, suffered a cardiac arrest on July 31 and died on Saturday," he said.

A 62-year-old woman suffering from high blood pressure also died on Saturday, while an HIV positive transgender died of the coronavirus infection on Sunday.

The state has 2,559 active cases, as 6,991 people have been discharged after recovery while 58 have died so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,608, new cases 181, deaths 58, discharged 6,991, active cases 2,559, people tested so far 3,31,268. PTI

