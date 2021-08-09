New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Monday suggested that the Opposition must consider bringing a vote of a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

As the logjam in Parliament continues over the issues including farmers' agitation, Pegasus issue and COVID-19 mismanagement, Congress MP tweeted, "Since NDA/BJP Govt is showing a level of obduracy unwitnessed before in annals of Parliamentary Democracy by not discussing l'affaire Pegasus, Farmers agitation and COVID mismanagement joint opposition should seriously consider bringing a vote of no-confidence against NDA/BJP Govt."

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for disrupting the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament and said no matter how much the Opposition parties try to disrupt Parliament proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session and stall the development, the "country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics".

The Opposition has been continuously demanding discussion on the issue of Pegasus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

