New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Praising the anganwadi workers for their role as COVID-19 warriors in villages, Congress MP Dean Kuriakose on Friday said in the Lok Sabha the honorarium they get is "not enough" and demanded the highest priority be given in addressing their concerns.

Participating in a private member resolution on 'Welfare measures for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers' in the House, he listed various services being rendered by them.

Distribution of funds among beneficiaries of several welfare schemes are done by anganwadi workers. They are also working as COVID-19 warriors in villages, Kuriakose said.

The comprehensive nutrition programme is being implemented through the anganwadi workers... and are also engaged in the health and nutritional education, he said.

"So, we have to give a big salute to the anganwadi worker community for their contribution," the Congress MP said.

"But we can see the honorarium they are getting is not enough. To my knowledge, only Rs 4,500 is from the Central government and the balance amount is added by the state governments.

"In Kerala, they are getting Rs 12,000 as honorarium plus the performance-linked incentive as Rs 500 only. For helpers, they are getting Rs 2,150 as an honorarium from the Central government share. The balance amount is added by the state government. The performance-linked incentive is Rs 250 only," he said.

He said the highest priority should be given to the development of anganwadi workers and in addressing their concerns.

There are 13.77 lakh anganawadi centres are in the nation and nearly a fourth of them lack drinking water facilities and 36 per cent don't have toilets, the Congress MP claimed.

In 2015, NITI Aayog recommended better sanitation and drinking water facilities, improved power supply and basic medicines for the anganwadi centres. It also suggested that these centres be provided with the required number of workers whose skills should be upgraded through regular training, he said.

"I am submitting my suggestion. Firstly, while infrastructure development and capacity building of anganwadi remains the key to improving the programme, the standards of all its services need to be upscaled,"

"We should think about smart anganwadis... that should be the programme of development of anganwadis," he stressed.

BJP's Jagdambika Pal also praised anganwandi workers and helpers for assisting the people, including the migrant workers, during the pandemic.

They went door-to-door to raise awareness among the people about the disease and urged them to follow the basic rules for keeping COVID-19 at bay by wearing masks and practising social distancing, he said.

Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress (M)) said the anganwadi workers should get at least Rs 23,000 per month. Stating that most of the anganwadi centres are taken on rent, Chazhikadan said better sanitation facilities should be provided in anganwadi centres.

Rajendra Agrawal of the BJP also demanded better facilities for anganwadi workers and said that more than 7.5 crore children are getting benefits of the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Hasnain Masoodi of the NC said, "Let's not forget about the role they (anganwadi workers and helpers) played in this pandemic."

The anganwadi workers have done excellent work during the COVID-19 pandemic, said BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

