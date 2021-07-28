New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress MP Ripun Bora on Wednesday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash, in which six Assam police personnel died and more than 50 were injured.

"Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for SUSPENSION OF Business of the House today for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of URGENT importance; namely- Six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 injured days before yesterday (261h July 2021) at Assam -- Mizoram Border on firing by Mizoram Police," he said in a notice.

He further said that this created has serious tension among the people of both states. Immediate intervention of the Home Ministry is required so that the situation does not further deteriorate.

"There are a large number of Mizo people and students at Guwahati. The people of Mizoram have to travel to other parts of the Country mainly Delhi via Guwahati. The above incident may lead to retaliation or some anti-social elements may target these Mizo people living in Guwahati or travelling through Guwahati taking a plea of the above incident. Therefore, discussion in Parliament on this issue drawing the attention of the Government for immediate intervention is highly needed," he added.

On Monday, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 were injured in the incident.

A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

