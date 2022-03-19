New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Congress on Friday declared Ripun Bora and Jeby Mather its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Kerala, respectively.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Bora and Mather, a party statement said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: NSG Head Constable Shoots Himself Dead in Manesar.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says ‘War Against Ukraine Will Set Russia Back by Decades’.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)