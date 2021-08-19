Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday attacked Congress, saying that the party is getting finished in the country due to its dynastic politics.

“The Congress party is a slave to one family and not a party with democracy. That is why it is getting finished from the country,” Yadav said while addressing BJP leaders and workers here on the culmination of the first day of his Jan Ashirward Yatra.

He said the BJP is the only party with internal democracy and huge mass support.

“The BJP is not the party of any individual, it is the party of ideology. That ideology is very strong and our workers are committed to that ideology and work for the nation with passion in their hearts,” he said.

The newly inducted Union minister also targeted the Congress party for the conduct of its MPs in Parliament.

“In the last seven years, the Modi government has ensured that no section or class is left out and the development reaches all. There has been a transformation in politics in seven years but the Congress could not change its mentality,” he said.

He also accused the Congress party of seeing and treating every section of the society as its vote bank but having failed in giving any benefit to either section during their rule.

