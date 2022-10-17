Itanagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Fifty of the 54 Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee delegates voted in the polls held on Monday to elect the next All India Congress Committee president, a senior leader of the party said.

A few PCC members from the state cast their votes in New Delhi, the leader said. Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki was the first one to cast his vote.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the top post in the party.

Voting, which began at 10 am at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan here, ended at 4 pm, the sources said.

The entire process was conducted under the supervision of Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) Gopal Chandra Roy.

Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor pitched himself as the candidate of change.

