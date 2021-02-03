Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (PTI) The Congress in Gujarat has released the second list of 38 candidates for ten wards of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) which will go to polls along with other local bodies later this month.

With the latest list, the Congress has declared the names of 180 candidates for various wards in the poll-bound six municipal corporations.

The list, which was released on Tuesday night, mentions the names of the contestants for Gota, Chandlodia, Ranip, Nava Wadaj, Ghatlodia, Thaltej, Naranpura, Naroda, Navrangpura, and Vasna wards- all under the AMC.

On February 1, the Congress declared candidates for some wards in the municipal corporations of Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar.

Elections to six municipal corporations will be held on February 21 and results will be declared on February 28. For other local bodies, polling is scheduled on February 28, and counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

