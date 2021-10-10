New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Congress has sought an audience with President Ram Nath Kovind on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to present to him a memorandum on the facts of the case.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has written to the president seeking his time to meet a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Delhi Coal Crisis: Manish Sisodia Blames Narendra Modi Govt for Power Production Shortage in the National Capital.

Besides Gandhi and Venugopal, other members of the delegation would be A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmers' protest on October 3. A murder case has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish who is accused of running over farmers.

Also Read | Wild Elephant Tramples Woman to Death in Assam's Golaghat District.

Terming the mowing down of farmers with an SUV belonging allegedly to the Union minister a "shocking incident of broad day massacre", Venugopal said it has shaken the conscience of the entire nation.

He said the Congress party has sought an appointment with the president at the earliest to present to him a detailed memorandum over the October 3 violence.

He alleged that despite all-round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or the minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)